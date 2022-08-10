Woman injured and man arrested in Scotland amid three linked major incidents

A man has been arrested in connection with three incidents in Scotland during which a woman was injured.

Police Scotland said the 39-year-old man was detained in connection with the incidents after a dozen police cars, including armed response units, and the force helicopter were deployed on Wednesday morning. The woman was found injured in Tarskavaig on the island of Skye shortly before 9am. A second incident took place in Teangue, also on Skye, while police also attended a third in the village of Dornie, around 26 miles away.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance was dispatched from Aberdeen to aid in the response, according to STV News.

“At this stage we believe the situation is contained and there is no risk to the wider community. Enquiries are ongoing,” Police Scotland said.

Ian Blackford, the area’s local MP, wrote on social media: “Very concerning news and my thoughts are with all those affected.

"As more details come to light, the response of the emergency services seems to have stopped this incident spreading even further than it did. Thank you for the work that you do.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know