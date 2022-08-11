Dozens injured in rollercoaster crash at Legoland in Germany

Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely, German media reported. One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported. Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

It was not immediately clear how the crash could happen. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon rollercoaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa. Last week, a woman died in another rollercoaster accident in another amusement park in southern Germany. The 57-year-old woman fell out of the rollercoaster, in the municipality of Klotten, as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not been identified yet.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know