Dramatic video shows 'firenado' blazing in California wildfire

A wildfire in Southern California sent smoke and flames swirling into a 'firenado' on Wednesday.

Dramatic footage shows how the bush fire spiralled into a tornado-like pattern as it lit up the sky.

Hundreds of firefighters were tackling the blaze, which closed portions of Route 138 northwest of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was fighting the fire from the ground and the air, with helicopters filmed depositing water from above.

The department tweeted that crews were making good progress on the fire and that no structures were threatened.

It comes after thousands of people were forced to flee their homes in California last month as a wildfire near the Yosemite National Park ripped through tinder-dry forest.

The Oak fire grew into one of the state's biggest blazes of the year, fuelled by the bone-dry vegetation which was caused by the worst drought in decades.

