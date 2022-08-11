As climate change leaves humankind with little choice but to to adapt and plan for the future, a series of heatwaves is giving a glimpse into the past.

Water levels are lowering, with droughts declared across several countries and expected in the UK as early as the weekend.

And with shorelines receding, long-lost areas, structures and even human remains have resurfaced.

Here's a look at some of the discoveries in recent weeks.

Derby garden

The remnants of a 'lost' 17th garden have been uncovered at Chatsworth house in July, after scorching temperatures revealed the elaborate design.

The historic garden in Derbyshire dates back to 1699, measuring 473 to 227 feet.

Temperatures of up to 40C over the last week have revealed the remnants of an elaborate 17th century garden design at Chatsworth.

It's made up an ornamental arrangement of flower beds and carefully crafted paths, which have been hidden from view for almost 300 years.

The design was covered in 1730 and replaced with the South Lawn.

But temperatures of up to 40C meant the grass in the new lawn, which has shorter roots, burns more quickly - temporarily revealing the intricate designs underneath.

Bones found in Lake Mead

More human remains were found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area, east of Las Vegas.

People relax by Swim Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the day after human remains were identified for the fourth time since May. Credit: AP/Las Vegas Sun

It’s the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as a drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.

National Park Service officials said rangers were called to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona at around 11am on Saturday after bones were found at Swim Beach. Authorities will try to determine when and how the person died as investigators review records of missing people. On May 1, a barrel containing human remains was found near Hemenway Harbor, which police believe belonged to a man who died from a gunshot wound and was likely dumped in the mid-1970s to early 1980s.

Lake Mead's water level has sunk. Credit: AP/Las Vegas Sun

Less than a week later, authorities say human bones were found at Calville Bay. More recently, partial human remains were found in the Boulder Beach area on July 25.

Police have speculated that more remains may be discovered as the water level at Lake Mead continues to recede. The discoveries have prompted speculation about long-unsolved missing person and murder cases dating back decades - to organised crime and the early days of Las Vegas, which is just a 30-minute drive from the lake.

A 50-year-old plane crash and human bones

Snow on the Swiss alps has melted away enough to reveal parts of a plane wreckage from more than 50 years ago and, separately, the remains of one person – both discoveries in the Swiss canton of Valais.

Local police confirmed parts of a Piper Cherokee, which crashed in the Aletsch Glacier on June 30, 1968, were found on August 4 and will be recovered as soon as possible.

Other parts of the craft could soon be discovered too, police said, as more ice melts in the area.

Elsewhere, two mountaineers found human bones on the Chessjen glacier in late July.

Luc Lechanoine and his friend Vincent told Swiss newspaper Blick they first spotted luggage sticking out the ice and then a body.

The clothes were “neon coloured and in the style of the 80s”, he said, and the body was mummified and still complete.

The person’s identity is not yet known.

Swiss authorities believe there’s hope of finding more people who went missing in the mountains in the last few years because their bodies are being released as glaciers melt.

A Roman camp

In Galicia, Spain, the low water levels have revealed a Roman camp, Aquis Querquennis, on the banks of the Limia River.

It’s usually under water but the high temperatures have sunk the water levels to a low enough level for it to rise above the surface once again.

Ancient bridge surfaces

In Yorkshire, a bridge dating back centuries has seen the light of day once more as water levels at the Baitings Dam dropped.