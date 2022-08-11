IS 'Beatle' Aine Davis charged with terrorism offences after returning to UK

Aine Davis, who was allegedly a member of an Islamic State cell known as The Beatles, has been charged with terrorism offences.

The British man was charged after he was deported to England by Turkish authorities, the Crime Prosecution Service said.

The charges follow an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Davis was charged with offences contrary to sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later this morning.

A spokesman from the Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “A 38-year-old man has been charged with various terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. “Aine Leslie Davis, (11.02.84) of no fixed address, was charged with offences contrary to sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000. “He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this morning, Thursday August 11. “On Wednesday August 10, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 38-year-old man at Luton Airport after he arrived into the UK on a flight from Turkey. “He was taken to a south London police station and subsequently charged with the above offences.”

