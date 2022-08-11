Paralysed Westminster terror attack survivor's mission to climb Mount Snowdon

Play Brightcove video

Kris Aves, a police officer, was left paralysed after the Westminster Bridge terror attack, but he is fighting back, and is on a mission to climb Mount Snowdon. Yasmin Bodalbhai reports

Kris Aves was left paralysed after he was hit by a van in the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017.

The off-duty police officer, aged 35 at the time of the attack, was picking up an award that day and making his way across the bridge to celebrate with his colleagues.

Doctors told Kris he would never move his legs again, but with some new technology and adjustments he managed to play his favourite sport again - golf.

But now its time for Kris to take on a new challenge, he will be climbing Mount Snowdon to raise money for spinal cord injury charity Back Up, who have been instrumental in helping Kris get the adjustments he needs.

Kris hopes to inspire wheelchair users to keep challenging themselves and to "keep reaching above and beyond".

To find out more or donate, visit Back Up's website.