Police have charged a 39-year-old man in connection with the murder of father of six, John MacKinnon, and the attempted murder of three other individuals following a series of incidents in Skye and Wester Ross on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a property in the Tarskavaig area of Skye shortly before 9am on Wednesday where they found a 32-year-old woman with serious injuries.

She was then taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she remains in a serious condition.

About half an hour later, gun shots were reported at another property in the Teangue area of the island, about eight miles away, where 47-year-old Mr MacKinnon was pronounced dead when emergency services arrived.

Following reports of gunshots in Dornie on the mainland, a 63-year-old man was found with and taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, police have confirmed he remains in a critical condition.

A 63-year-old woman was taken to Broadford hospital on Skye, has subsequently been discharged.

The 39-year old man is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on August 12.

The family of 47-year-old John MacKinnon have released a statement through Police Scotland following his death in Skye yesterday.

“John was a loving husband, father of six, brother, uncle and grandfather to his family, and was a much-loved member of the community." Credit: Police Scotland

They said: “John was a loving husband, father of six, brother, uncle and grandfather to his family, and was a much-loved member of the community.

“John loved the outdoors, was a keen motorcyclist and, as a loved father, shared his activities with his family.”

The family requests that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett. Credit: PA

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett, local policing commander for Highlands and Islands Division, said: “The thoughts of everyone are with the family and friends of Mr MacKinnon and the three people who remain injured in hospital.

“These incidents took place in close-knit, rural areas and will have a significant impact not only on those directly affected, but also friends and neighbours living in these communities.

“Serious incidents which were witnessed yesterday are extremely rare and I would like to further reassure the local communities that they were dealt with and there is no further threat to local people."

Police resources have been mobilised from across Scotland and will remain in the area "for the near future" while investigations continue, Trickett added.

To help police enquiries to call 101, quoting reference 0713 of 10 August, 2022.

More follows...