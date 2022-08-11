The United States' top lawyer has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching Donald Trump's Florida home - which would make its contents public.

Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily-scheduled Justice Department news conference.

Such documents traditionally remain sealed during a pending investigation, but the Justice Department appeared to recognise its silence since the search had created a vacuum for bitter attacks from the former president and his allies.

To that end, the attorney general condemned verbal attacks on FBI and Justice Department personnel over the search.

Police outside Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Credit: AP

“I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” he said, calling them “dedicated, patriotic public servants.”

He also cited the fact that Trump himself had provided the first public confirmation of the FBI search, and the attorney general said that disclosing information about it now would not harm the court's functions.

Mr Garland also said he personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago home earlier this year.

It was not immediately clear when - or if - the unsealing request might be granted or when the documents could be released. Mr Trump will also have a chance to object.