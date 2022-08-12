Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

The author Salman Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, has been attacked as he was about to give a lecture in New York on Friday.

A man stormed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in the west of the city and begin punching or stabbing Mr Rushdie as he was being introduced, according to an Associated Press reporter.

The attacker was restrained as the author received treatment on the floor.

His condition was not immediately known.

The author was quickly surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest. Credit: AP

Mr Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous.

A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for the author's death.

Iran has also offered over $3 million (£2.5 million) in reward for anyone who kills Mr Rushdie.

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Mr Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered.

In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Mr Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

The author dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” of people being interested in the reward.

That year, he published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa.

