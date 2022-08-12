Drought officially declared in parts of England after months of dry weather

Parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England are to be officially moved into drought status, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.

The drought was officially declared across wide swathes of England after the driest first half of the year since 1976.

The decision was made by the National Drought Group – comprised of civil servants, the Environment Agency, water companies and other groups including the National Farmers’ Union – following a meeting on Friday morning.

It came after the country experienced a prolonged period of dry weather, with England's rainfall down 26% in the first three months of the year.

A dried out field near Bristol have left the parched land turning from green to brown. Credit: PA

Drought occurs during a period of hot, dry weather and low rainfall, leading to a water shortage. Some of the effects can include wildfires, crop failure and and water pollution.

The National Drought Group's decision to declare one will likely prompt more hosepipe bans and further measures by water companies to manage resources to protect dwindling supplies.

Yorkshire Water, which supplies five million customers, has become the latest company to announce a hosepipe ban, with restrictions coming into effect from August 26.

The overconsumption of water comes as a four-day amber warning for extreme heat from the Met Office is in place for much of England and Wales until Sunday, with warnings of health impacts and disruption to travel.

By Friday afternoon, temperatures are to soar as high as 35C in southern areas of the UK, which will be hotter than the Bahamas, Jamaica and Barbados.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know