In Pictures: Spectacular supermoon lights up the night sky

The spectacular sight of a supermoon lit up the sky last night, delighting stargazers across the globe.
A supermoon occurs when a full moon's orbit is closer to Earth than usual - making it appear bigger and brighter.
Last night's celestial event was the Sturgeon supermoon, and it will be the final one of the year.
Here are some of the best pictures captured of last night's sky:
