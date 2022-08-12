In Pictures: Spectacular supermoon lights up the night sky

The spectacular sight of a supermoon lit up the sky last night, delighting stargazers across the globe.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon's orbit is closer to Earth than usual - making it appear bigger and brighter.

Last night's celestial event was the Sturgeon supermoon, and it will be the final one of the year.

Here are some of the best pictures captured of last night's sky:

The supermoon rising behind the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco. Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP

A woman poses for a photo near a statue of Cupid in Beijing. Credit: AP

A plane, about the land at John F. Kennedy International airport in New York, illuminated by the supermoon. Credit: AP

The supermoon rises over Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

The supermoon behind the dome of the Academy of Fine Arts with the angel "Fama" in Dresden, Germany. Credit: AP

The moon lit up the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Credit: AP

The full moon setting behind apartments in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany. Credit: AP

The moon rising above the Indian Ocean in Diani Beach, Kenya. Credit: AP

The moon behind The Shard in London. Credit: AP

Earlier in the evening, a crowd of people enjoyed a spectacular sunset in Ealing, west London Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The supermoon rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

