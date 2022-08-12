Skye shootings: Man accused of murder of father-of-six remanded into custody

A man has appeared in court charged with murder, and the attempted murder of his wife and two other people on the Isle of Skye in north-west Scotland.

John MacKinnon, a 47-year-old father-of-six, died after a firearm was discharged on Skye on Wednesday morning.

John MacKinnon's family said he was "a loving husband, father of six, brother, uncle and grandfather." Credit: Police Scotland

Gunshots were also heard on the mainland at Dornie, Wester Ross.

Three others were taken to hospital following the incidents, including a man, 63, who was in a “critical” condition on Thursday, and a 32-year-old woman, named locally as Rowena MacDonald, whose injuries have been described as “serious."

A 63-year-old woman was taken to Broadford Hospital, Skye, and released after treatment.

Finlay MacDonald, the younger woman’s husband, faced one charge of murder and three charges of attempted murder when he appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday.

He did not enter a plea. The 39-year-old was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.