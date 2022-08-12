The UK cities shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023 song contest

Seven cities have been shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023 in the UK.

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield are the ones selected.

Twenty cities had expressed an interest in hosting the competition and those not making the shortlist include London and Belfast.

The BBC – who broadcast the contest in the UK - made the selection alongside the event organisers, the European Broadcasting Union.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, a rap-folk band, won Eurovision 2022, in a symbolic show of public support in solidarity against Russia's invasion of the country.

As a result of the war, the UK was given the chance to host Eurovision for the ninth time – more than any other country – after their 2022 entrant Sam Ryder came second in the competition.

Listen to Unscripted - our arts and entertainment podcast