Man, 24, charged with attempted murder following Salman Rushdie stabbing

The man suspected of attacking novelist Salman Rushdie on Friday has been charged with attempted murder and assault.

The 75-year-old Indian-born British author is on a ventilator and may lose an eye, his agent Andrew Wylie said.

New York state police have named the suspected attacker as Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey. Sir Salman, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when the incident occurred.

More to follow...