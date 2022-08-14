Archie Battersbee's mum 'so touched' as hundreds attend vigil

Archie Battersbee's mother, Hollie Dance, has said she's "so touched" hundreds showed up to a vigil dedicated to her late son.

On Sunday, family, friends and locals gathered in Priory Park, Southend-on-Sea to remember Archie.

The 12-year-old died last Saturday after a lengthy court battle over his life-support care.

Attendees look up as balloons are released into the sky.

"These are people from his home town, I didn't actually expect as many people to be here," Ms Dance told ITV News at the vigil.

"Just people coming up saying they've followed Archie from the start and his journey... it's really touching."

The vigil was purple-themed - tributes to Archie were tied to a tree with violet ribbons, while some attendees donned purple 'Archie's Army' t-shirts.

Ms Dance wiped tears from her eyes as a bundle of purple balloons were released into the sky.

Pictures and messages were tied to a tree in memory of Archie.

Asked how she'd like her son to be remembered, she said: "For the fun-loving little boy that he was. He's just energetic, very sporty, very talented little boy."

She had found Archie unconscious in their home with a ligature over his head on April 7. She believes he was taking part in an online challenge.

Along with Archie's father, Ms Dance fought a long-running legal battle over the withdrawal of Archie's treatment and made bids to the High Court, Court of Appeal and the European Court of Human Rights to have him transferred to a hospice to die.

However, a judge ruled it was not in Archie’s best interests to be moved to a hospice. He instead died at the Royal London Hospital.