Tom Holland steps away from social media for his mental health

Tom Holland has said he is stepping away from social media as he finds it "detrimental" to his mental health and he "spirals" when he reads things about himself online.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 26-year-old Spider-Man star said he will take a break from his platforms and has deleted Twitter from his phone.

He said: "I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

Holland also used the video to talk about teenage mental health charity Stem4, which he sponsors through his family's organisation, The Brothers Trust.

"There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something that we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done," he said.

Holland ended the video message by thanking his fans.

"I'm going to disappear from Instagram again and to everyone out there, thanks for your love and support," he said.

The Brit school alumnus will next play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the American actor and dancer.

Helplines to call if you or someone you know needs help with mental health: