Afghanistan faces a "bleak future" a year on from the Taliban takeover, as women and girls bear the brunt of the ruling power's hardline stance.

Taliban fighters captured the capital of Kabul on August 15, 2021, bringing militant forces back into power 20 years after the US invasion in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

The fall of Kabul triggered a large-scale and chaotic, US-led evacuation that led to criticism of Western forces' handling of the withdrawal.

Those who stayed face a desperate situation.

Since the toppling of the Western-backed government, Afghanistan has fallen further into economic ruin.

Millions are on the brink of starvation as international aid dries up.

And more than half - over 20 million - of the country's population are living in a state of extreme food insecurity, according to Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO).

The economic hardship is having a direct result on women's and girls' freedoms, education, and rights.

Some desperate families driven to marry off their young daughters, while child labour is on the rise.

The Noor Mosque outside Kabul has noted the number of girls who come to learn Quran has multiplied after the closure of schools. Credit: AP

Meanwhile, many girls are still waiting to return to secondary school a year after the Taliban promised it wouldn't ban them from classrooms. The move to bar girls from school was so sudden, that many turned up at their classroom as usual in March.

Women are also forced once again to cover up in public, with only their eyes showing and by this April this year, the Taliban was forbidding women from travelling alone.

Children are among those suffering amid Afghanistan's decline.

Waheedullah Hashmi, external relations and donor representative with the Taliban-led administration, said at the time "we don’t say they will be closed forever".

But the hard-liners in the Taliban-led government have evidently wielded a strong influence.

Despite the Taliban promising to respect women's rights to education and work, girls aged over 11 were barred from secondary education last September.

Taliban fighters celebrate one year since they seized Kabul, in front of the US Embassy in the city. Credit: AP

But the decree does not have widespread support among Taliban leadership across the region, and edicts have been erratic.

Some Taliban leaders, like Sirajuddin Haqqani, have permitted the education of schoolgirls in neighbouring Pakistan.

While a handful of Afghan provinces continue to provide education to all, many rural areas, particularly Pashtun tribal regions, have closed educational institutions for girls and women.

The religiously driven Taliban administration in those regions fears that pressing the issue of enrolling girls beyond 11 in school could alienate their rural base.

But appeasing their hard-line faithful by restricting the lives of women and girls comes at the expense of further cutting off the international community - and disrupting efforts to increase aid to the country.

Most women have been barred from working in government departments.

Afghan women used to enjoy the freedom to study and work before the Taliban rule despite the existing problems.

But the Taliban's return robbed most women of even their basic right to education, and many women in high-profile jobs were forced into hiding as they feared for their lives.

Afghans awaiting evacuation after the Taliban takeover. Credit: MoD

Neil Turner, NRC Country Director for Afghanistan: "The future is very bleak. We see this is a precipice, and we are driving towards the precipice without even a safety belt on."

About 100,000 people fled the country in August 2021 after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

The last British troops left Afghanistan by August 31, after helping to evacuate more than 15,000 people out of the country.

The government faced criticism after hundreds of Afghans who helped the UK during the war were left behind, and many continue to face the dangers of Taliban rule.

