Afghanistan's population suffers as Taliban celebrates one year since takeover

The crisis in Afghanistan is already unimaginable and it is only set to get worse, ITV News' Rageh Omaar reports.

The Taliban's victory a year ago has been a loss for the people of Afghanistan as the humanitarian crisis hitting the country forces children to work while thousands of infants die from malnutrition.

ITV News filmed in a hospital in Afghanistan and saw it struggling to cope with the number of children being admitted to its wards.

37,000 children have been admitted to hospital with severe acute malnutrition in Afghanistan in the past year, up 90% since the west left the country.

ITV News saw a five-month-old child who was receiving medical attention due to complications from malnutrition and pneumonia.

Many children are being forced to beg alongside their parents. Credit: ITV News

She was struggling to breathe at the time ITV News was there. She died soon after the team left.

Her mother said: "I screamed in the hospital, God she was but a little child."

According to Islamic Relief, 97% of Afghans are expected to be in poverty by the end of the year with almost 20 million of its 38 million population regularly going hungry.

Many children are being forced to work and some families are being forced to marry off their daughters in the hope their new family can feed them.

Before the west left, an incredible 75% of Afghanistan's GDP was made up of foreign aid.

In the past six months, the country's GDP has fallen by a massive 40%.

For context, the Bank of England recently said it expected the UK to enter recession and lose around 2% of its GDP by the end of next year, which has set of alarm bells ringing across the country.

The UN humanitarian chief for Afghanistan has warned that unless donors provide £2.2 billion very soon the country faces "pure catastrophe" over the coming winter, with millions of lives at stake.

Meanwhile, the Taliban staged small celebrations to mark the anniversary of their takeover.

The Taliban deputy prime minister, Abdul Salam Hanafi, offered congratulations to "the entire nation on the day of the conquest of Kabul, which was the beginning of the complete end of the occupation."

In remarks broadcast live by state radio and TV, he boasted of what he described as "great achievements" under the Taliban, such as an alleged end of corruption, improved security and banned poppy cultivation.

