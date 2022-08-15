House of the Dragon - the prequel series to Game Of Thrones - is set to be released in the UK this August.

The new show is based on George RR Martin's 2018 novel Fire And Blood, and is set two centuries before the events of Game Of Thrones.

The series has been eagerly anticipated by fans around the globe since the original show came to an end in 2019 after eight seasons.

House of the Dragon will chronicle the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Here's all you need to know before its launch date.

Who stars in House of the Dragon?

The drama features a star-studded cast, including The Crown's Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen - younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne.

Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.

Also in the line-up is Emma D'Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen - the king's first-born child, who is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider.

Steve Toussaint is Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake - a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat.

It also stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Ahead of the show's premiere and launch, Eve Best, who plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, revealed that the actors had gone through an unusual casting process to get their roles.

The King's Speech star told The Observer: "Everything was very secretive. To audition, we were initially sent a scene from the original Game Of Thrones with the names changed. We weren't even told the title of the new show."

She added that when she was eventually sent a real script she "loved the writing", saying a particular line stuck out to her.

"There is a line my character says early on: 'Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend to the Iron Throne'," she said.

"Lose the word Iron from that sentence and it feels all too relevant."

The Iron Throne outside the Tower of London to mark the launch of House of the Dragon. Credit: PA Images

Last week a replica of the Iron Throne from the series was erected outside the Tower of London. It then began a tour across the country, visit locations including Cardiff and Edinburgh throughout August.

George RR Martin is co-creator and executive producer of the series.

When is the release date?

House Of The Dragon will be released in the UK on Monday, 22 August at 2am BST.

It is set to premiere on Sunday, 21 August, in the US.

Stars and creators of the show will walk the red carpet on Monday, 15 in Leicester Square, London, ahead of the show's launch.

Where can I watch it?

UK fans can watch the series on Sky Atlantic - the same channel that aired GoT.

It will also be available on the streaming service Now.

In the US, it will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max.

Filming for House of the Dragon took place in Cornwall. Credit: BPM Media

Where was House of the Dragon filmed?

Filming for the new series started in 2021 and primarily took place in the UK.

A number of scenes were shot in Cornwall - including near St Michael’s Mount, Holywell Bay and Penhale Camp.

Filming also took place in Hampshire and Derbyshire, while other scenes were shot further afield in Spain and Portugal, according to IMDB.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones was mostly filmed on location and in studios across Northern Ireland, with star Ian McElhinney saying its legacy there will last for generations.

How many episodes will there be?

There will be ten episodes in season one of House of the Dragon.

