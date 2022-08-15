A mountain rescue team was called up to Ben Nevis, UK's highest mountain, to bring down a dog that refused to move.

Maggie, a 35kg Turkish Akbash, stopped walking after becoming exhausted from the heat and suffering from painful paws as a result of the hot ground.

She was descending the 4,413ft mountain with three women.Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team came to the aid of Maggie, despite a very busy day that saw five other call-outs.

The three women attempted to carry her down but were struggling. The rescue team met the group when they were halfway down.

A stretcher party - complete with a casualty carrier and chicken stick treats - were also utilised in the operation.

Maggie was secured to the stretcher before being transported back down the hill where she was able to rest.

In a Facebook post, Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team thanked the rescue team and said donations can be made via their JustGiving page.

"Chicken sticks and chew toys are also accepted," they quipped.

