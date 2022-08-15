Harry and Meghan to visit UK in September for charity events

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit the UK in September to attend charity events "close to their hearts" for the first time since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June.

Harry and Meghan will also visit Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event as part of their trip.

The couple will visit Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries, on September 5.

Harry and Meghan will then head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event. Credit: PA

Meghan is a counsellor for the organisation, alongside Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson, and Jamie Oliver, among others.

After their trip to Germany, they will return to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

It is not known yet whether the couple will bring their children, Archie, three and one-year-old Lillibet.

