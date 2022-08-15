The stabbing attack that left Sir Salman Rushdie with "life-changing" injuries was brought on by the author himself, Iran's foreign ministry has said.

In the country's first public comments on Friday's attack, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani denied that Tehran was involved in the assault, saying instead that "(We) do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters."

“Nobody has right to accuse Iran in this regard," he added.

Sir Salman, 75, was stabbed while attending an event in New York on Friday.

He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, his agent said. He was likely to lose the injured eye.

His assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the attack through his lawyer.

More to come...