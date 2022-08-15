When will thunderstorms reach my area? What time will they hit?

Thunder, lightning and flooding is expected around the UK as yellow and amber weather warnings come into force across the country.

Power cuts, delays and cancellations in trains and buses are predicted, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists. While some parts will remain mostly dry, the yellow warning predicts a high chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms across the regions.

The warning for Northern Ireland is in place until 11.59pm on Monday and 11.59pm for all of England and Wales on Tuesday after a change in air pressure led to dramatic showers.

Scotland's warning is up to 10am on Tuesday, while the south-west and south-east of England face a third day of yellow warnings on Wednesday until 11.59pm, as the rain eases off elsewhere.

An additional amber warning is also in place for Cornwall, Devon and Somerset until 8pm on Monday.

Here's when you can expect to see heavy rain and thunder in your area, according to Met Office hourly forecasts.

North east

It will remain dry and bright in Newcastle for much of Monday, until the weather turns thundery from 7pm, which may last a couple of hours.

Tuesday will be a wet day, with heavy rainfall at midday and rainclouds until around 9pm.

Much of the north-east follows the same pattern, with thunderstorms over Middlesbrough from 6pm on Monday until 8pm and showers for most of Tuesday.

North-west

Rainfall starts to briefly hit Liverpool from around 1pm on Monday, but Manchester will bear the brunt in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms are expected until the evening, with a couple of hours of respite until more showers in the evening.

Less rainfall is expected over Tuesday, with the potential for more thunder around midday.

In Cumbria, thunderstorms are due to hit from 2pm on Monday and last until the evening, with some overnight downpours at around 1am in Carlisle.

Yorkshire and Humber

In the south of the region, the worst of the showers are due at 2pm on Monday, lasting until around 4pm with thunder and lightning in Sheffield.

It will be mostly cloudy towards the end of the afternoon until another round of thunder from 9pm.

In the eastern parts of the region, Monday is set to remain a dry day with temperatures steady in the mid-20s.

However, showers will begin early on Tuesday, with thunder forecast briefly in Hull at 6am before another, longer spell from 11am, lasting until 4pm.

Rain is forecast in Hull. Credit: PA

In Leeds, thunder and showers are expected from 3pm on Monday until 5pm, with some more from 1pm on Tuesday for much of the afternoon.

West Midlands

It’s a cooler but mostly dry day on Monday, with temperatures in the low 20s.

Thunderstorms are set to hit from Tuesday from around 7am in Birmingham for a couple of hours, before a sustained spell from 4pm to 8pm.

In Coventry, the worst of the weather is expected at 6am on Tuesday for two hours, with another brief spell of thunder at 2pm.

East Midlands

It will remain mostly dry on Monday in Derby, with showers in the evening between 7pm and 9pm, before a thunderstorm hits at around 10am on Tuesday, which is expected to last around an hour.

Monday is a similar picture for in Leicester, with some rainfall at night and the heaviest due at 10pm.

Tuesday, however, is expected to bring thunderstorms lasting much of the day – from 10am until 6pm, with some scattered showers beyond then.

Lincoln’s forecast largely mirrors that of Leicester, with thunderstorms expected from 10am until 7pm and more, lighter rainfall for the rest of the night.

East of England

Monday is expected to be dry for the eastern reaches of the region, with rainfall reaching Norfolk at 3pm on Tuesday and lasting for a couple of hours, before further thunderstorms from 4am on Wednesday until around 7am.

Thunderstorms will arrive sooner in Essex, with Chelmsford expected to be hit from 4pm on Monday until 6pm, with more thundery spells on Tuesday at 8am and then again from 3pm for the rest of the afternoon.

Peterborough will remain dry on Monday, before spells of thunder at midday on Tuesday and again at 3pm until 5pm.

South-west

Much of the region will stay dry on Monday, with temperatures typically in the low-20s.

Parched land in Gloucestershire. Credit: PA

Thunderstorms will begin briefly from 8am on Tuesday in Bristol, with more expected from 5pm until 10pm.

In Plymouth, thunder is expected from 1pm until 3pm on Tuesday and again at 11pm until 2am on Wednesday.

More thunderstorms are due on Wednesday, particularly between 10am and 1pm.

It’s a more serene outlook I Bournemouth, with thundery outbreaks expected on Tuesday at 1am and 3pm – otherwise it remains cloudy and dry with some sunny spells.

South-east

Scattered showers are expected over London, with the potential for some thunder from around 4pm on Monday before a largely dry end to the day.

On Tuesday, thunder and rai is expected between 3pm and 5pm, before another spell due at 1pm on Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall could be later in the afternoon on Wednesday.

In Kent, Monday is a dry and relatively warm day, with Tuesday cooler but still mostly dry in the county. Thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday, when rainfall could be particularly heavy at around 10am.

Forecasts predict a thunderstorm could hit Brighton at 9am on Tuesday, with more showers on Wednesday morning and in the afternoon.

Wales

Showers, at times heavy and thundery, will develop through Monday with a risk of hail and lightning, before turning cloudy.

In Cardiff, the worst of the showers will hit between 12pm and 2pm, with more thunder expected at around 10pm.

Scotland

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Scotland on Tuesday, following a similar warning for thunderstorms on Monday.

The Met Office announced the warning in southern and eastern Scotland between midnight and 10am on Tuesday.

Rain, which the forecaster said would be “heavy at times”, could lead to travel disruption.

Northern Ireland

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread on Monday afternoon. Tuesday is expected to remain largely cloudy.