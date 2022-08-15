Tory MP insists Boris Johnson 'still working' as PM filmed on holiday in Greece

Boris Johnson is on holiday again just weeks after returning from another summer break, as he enters his final few weeks in Downing Street.

But a Tory MP has insisted the prime minister is still working, as the Tory leadership race rivals hoping to replace him clash over the cost of living crisis.

The PM, who will resign from No. 10 on 6 September, took a holiday to an eco-hotel in Slovenia earlier this month.

Critics accused him of going missing in action while pressure grew on the government to boost help for households struggling with soaring energy bills.

Financial journalist Martin Lewis labelled Mr Johnson's administration a 'zombie government' last week as forecasters warned of staggering bills hikes beginning with the first of several energy price cap rises from October.

Now, the outgoing prime minister is reportedly on another break - this time in Greece.

The Times newspaper reports Mr Johnson is spending a week-long holiday in the country, with locals spotting him shopping alongside wife Carrie in a supermarket in Nea Makri, a town to the east of Athens.

Footage shared by Greek news outlet Proto Thema captured the pair shopping.

On Monday, former Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis defended the prime minister, rejecting any suggestion that he had “thrown in the towel."

The Tory MP told LBC: “Even when you are not in the office in Downing Street you are working.”

He added: “He’s probably in about his second week (of) holiday in the last year or so, certainly this year. So while somebody is away, whether they are secretary of state or let alone the prime minister, they will be continuing to work.

“I can assure you he will still be going through inboxes, he will still be dealing with national security issues where relevant. Being out of the country does not mean the prime minister stops working.”

Boris and wife Carrie were spotted in a supermarket on their holidays in Greece

But Labour criticised the PM, accusing him of treating recent months as “one big party."

A spokesperson said: “On the evidence of the last few months it seems to make little difference if the prime minister is in the office or on holiday as he has continually failed to meet the challenge of the Tory cost of living crisis.

"It’s all just one big party for Boris Johnson while the country struggles to pay their bills.”

ITV News has contacted Downing Street for comment.

Some of Mr Johnson’s previous trips have also sparked controversy.

The PM was reported to have begun a holiday in Somerset while the Taliban was advancing on Afghanistan’s capital last summer, before he swiftly returned to Westminster.

And a Spanish holiday in a villa owned by the family of minister Lord Goldsmith, also in 2021, drew criticism over transparency.

Labour criticised Mr Johnson for declaring a free holiday at the Mustique villa with Mrs Johnson on the list of ministers’ interests, but not on the parliamentary register.

The parliamentary register requires the publication of more details, such as the value of the stay.

