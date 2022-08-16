A military depot in Russia-annexed Crimea has been struck by a series of explosions, injuring two people and forcing thousands to evacuate.

The second incident in a week on the contested peninsula - which Moscow has controlled since it annexed it in 2014 - has led to further speculation that Ukrainian forces may have staged the attacks.

Russia blamed the fresh blasts at an ammunition storage facility in Mayskoye, a village in the north of the peninsula, on an “act of sabotage” without naming the perpetrators.

Ukraine has stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility for any of the fires or explosions, including last week's blasts at another Crimea air base that destroyed nine Russian planes.

Large explosions rocked the Russian military air base in Crimea just a week ago. Credit: AP

Videos posted on social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising over raging flames in Mayskoye, while a series of explosions could be heard in the background.

The Russian Defence Ministry said a fire erupted at a "site for temporary storage of ammunition of one of the military units."

It said in a statement that “there were no serious injuries", while Crimea's Russian-appointed governor Sergei Aksyonov said two people were wounded.

More than 3,000 people have been evacuated from the villages of Mayskoye and Azovskoye following the depot explosions.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the fires at the depot caused damage to a power plant, power lines, rail tracks and some apartment buildings.

Separately, the Russian business newspaper Kommersant quoted local residents as saying that plumes of black smoke also rose over an air base in Crimea's Gvardeyskoye.

Crimea holds huge strategic and symbolic significance for Russia and Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s demand that Kyiv recognise the peninsula as part of Russia has been one of its key conditions for ending the fighting, while Ukraine has vowed to drive the Russians from the peninsula and all other occupied territories.

Last week's explosions at Saki air base sent sunbathers on nearby beaches fleeing as huge flames and pillars of smoke rose over the horizon.

Russian authorities said one person was killed and several others injured in the blasts.

Ukrainian officials emphasised on Tuesday that Crimea - which is a popular destination for Russian tourists - would not be spared the ravages of war experienced throughout Ukraine.

Rather than a travel destination, “Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves,” Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

However, he did not claim Ukraine as responsible for the blasts.