Hundreds have filed complaints to the advertising watchdog over Crown Paints' Hannah and Dave advert, with some branding it "offensive" and "misogynistic".

Almost 215 complaints have been made to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about the advert, which features expectant parents painting a bedroom yellow.

The complaints are mainly focused on whether the content in the ad is appropriate to be shown on TV. The ASA is currently reviewing the complaints but is not investigating at this stage, ITV News understands.

The minute-long ad features a chorus of people telling the story of a couple - Hannah and Dave - who met four years ago at an illegal rave.

After they moved in together, Dave asked if they should have a baby, but Hannah said "no, never". She later changed her mind and became pregnant.

"Hannah's hoping for a girl, Dave's just hoping that it's his," the tune goes.

The end of the advert shows Hannah smiling while holding a paint roller in the newly-painted yellow nursery.

After the advert was shared to social media, some complained that it was "offensive", "disgraceful" and "misogynistic".

Comic Jenny Eclair criticised the advert, urging Crown Paints to "get that offensive baby ad off air".

She asked: "What were you thinking? What on earth possessed you?"

"Absolutely disgraceful advert casting Hannah as a woman who sleeps around," another Twitter user wrote.

Another slammed it as "sexism and misogyny 2022 style".

It was also criticised for "playing to [the] false narrative" that women who do not want children will change their minds. Addressing this point on Twitter, Crown Paints said: "We see Hannah as an empowered female character, comfortable in making her own decisions and in control of if and when she changes her mind."

Some defended the paint company amid the social media backlash, saying they view the advert as "fun" and "light".

In a statement, a Crown Paints spokeswoman said: “This ad is one in a series that is intended to celebrate special moments in life in a humorous way.

"Hannah is a strong female character, shown to be in a happy relationship with Dave and preparing for their new arrival.

"There are no negative connotations intended from any of the lyrics and whilst the ad has been broadly well received, we recognise that people have differing tastes in humour.

"We apologise if any of the lines have caused offence."

