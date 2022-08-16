Police are investigating after a New Zealand family reportedly discovered human remains in suitcases after winning the luggage in an abandoned storage unit items auction.

The remains were said to have been found after the family took home the items they had won from the storage locker auction, broadcaster Newshub reported.

Neighbours noticed a "wicked smell" coming from the property shortly before police arrived, news outlet Stuff reported.

Police confirmed they have launched a homicide investigation following the discovery in Manurewa, South Auckland, on Thursday.

"From our enquiries so far, we can advise the occupants of the address are not believed to be involved in the incident," Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said.

He added that the police are providing the family with support following the discovery.

"We appreciate there is significant public interest in what has occurred, however given the nature of the discovery, there are still a number of enquiries to be carried out," the detective said.

A post-mortem examination is underway and is expected to be completed over the coming days.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

“The priority for police is to confirm the identification of the deceased so that we can establish the full circumstances behind the discovery, DI Faamanuia Vaaelua said. “This will also lead to the advising of next of kin. Given the nature of the discovery, this might take some time.”

He said there was no immediate risk to the public.