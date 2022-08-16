Former Pop Idol contestant and West End star Darius Campbell Danesh has died aged 41.

The Scottish singer and actor was found dead in his US apartment room i n Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11, his family announced.

The cause of his death remains unknown.

A statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

The star - known then as Darius Danesh - rose to fame in the ITV show Popstars in 2001 and also appeared on the first Pop Idol coming third behind Will Young and Gareth Gates.

He went on to forge a successful stage career, appearing in Chicago as Billy Flynn in two runs of the production, as well as Guys And Dolls, Gone With The Wind and more in the West End.

More to follow...