Workers have been hit by a record pay slump as wages lag behind inflation amid a deepening cost of living squeeze, the latest official figures have revealed.

Regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7% over the three months to June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

But Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, which hit a 40-year-record of 9.4% in June and is expected to peak at around 11% later this year, meant workers saw a 3% drop in regular pay terms when inflation was taken into account.

This represented the biggest pay slump since records began in 2001, and comes as millions of UK households brace for energy bills to soar within months as the price cap lifts.

The economy has suffered a series of shocks following a succession of Covid lockdowns and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The latest real-terms pay figures are likely to result in more pressure on the government to ramp up support for those hit by skyrocketing energy bills.

The government has pledged a package of support - including a £400 energy bills discount beginning from October - but is under pressure to offer households more help.

Official figures also showed that the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 73,000 between June and July to 29.7 million.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The number of people in work grew in the second quarter of 2022, whilst the headline rates of unemployment and of people neither working nor looking for a job were little changed.

“Meanwhile, the total number of hours worked each week appears to have stabilised very slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

“Redundancies are still at very low levels.

“However, although the number of job vacancies remains historically very high, it fell for the first time since the summer of 2020.”