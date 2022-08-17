Play Brightcove video

ITV News Entertainment Correspondent Rishi Davda sits down with Anthony Horowitz to discuss the attack on Sir Salman Rushdie and the fears of causing offence in the modern age

In the wake of the attack on Sir Salman Rushdie, many novelists are all too aware of how easily offence can be taken by their writing and is a central theme of Anthony Horowitz's new book.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Horowitz said he had toned down his language in recent years even if his message hasn't.

In light of the attack on Sir Salman, he said: "The language we are using these days has changed."

He added: "If you're going to allow this vile and angry language to flourish in this society it is inevitable that there will be a physical repercussion."

He also said he feels there is more at stake when he writes books now compared to when he started his career over fears he may offend someone.

He said: "Being in the public eye is more difficult than I think it has ever been."

The bestselling author is just set to publish his 55th book, The Twist of a Knife, which focuses on the murder of a theatre critic just after they wrote a negative review.