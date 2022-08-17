Explosion in Kabul mosque kills 10 days after Taliban celebrates year in power

A bombing at a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, eyewitnesses have claimed.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which left 27 injured - the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week the Taliban celebrated a year in power since they seized the country following western forces pulling out of the country.

Despite their cheering, the nation faces an economic and humanitarian catastrophe as western aid left with the armed forces and there has been nothing to replace it.

The prime suspect for Wednesday's bombing will be the Islamic State group's local affiliate that has stepped up attacks targeting the Taliban and civilians since the former insurgents' takeover.

Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis that is hitting children the hardest. Credit: ITV News

Last week, the IS claimed responsibility for killing a prominent Taliban cleric at his religious centre in Kabul.

According to an eyewitness, the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber.

The slain cleric was Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli, the eyewitness said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the media.

He added that more than 30 other people were wounded. The Italian Emergency hospital in Kabul said that at least 27 wounded civilians, including five children, were brought there from the site of the bomb blast.

Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief, confirmed an explosion inside a mosque in northern Kabul but would not provide a casualty toll or a breakdown of the dead and wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also condemned the explosion and vowed that the “perpetrators of such crimes will soon be brought to justice and will be punished."

According to Islamic Relief, 97% of Afghans are expected to be in poverty by the end of the year with almost 20 million of its 38 million population regularly going hungry.

Many children are being forced to work and some families are being forced to marry off their daughters in the hope their new family can feed them.

Before the west left, an incredible 75% of Afghanistan's GDP was made up of foreign aid.