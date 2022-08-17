UK inflation has soared to another 40-year high as the cost of living squeeze grips millions of households across the country.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 10.1% in July, up from 9.4% in June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It means inflation in Britain remains at the highest level since February 1982, and heaps further strain on cash-strapped households and businesses.

Energy, food and fuel prices have rocketed amid the painful squeeze on living standards, with many prices increasing in part due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Bank of England warned in May that inflation could hit double digits, adding this could push the economy into an recession lasting more than a year by autumn.

More to come...