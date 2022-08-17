Royal Mail workers back more strikes amid row over pay and working conditions

Staff at Royal Mail have voted massively in favour of strike action after failing to resolve a dispute over pay and working conditions, increasing the threat of disruption to postal deliveries.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) backed strikes by 98.7% on a turnout of more than 72%.

It was the second ballot of Royal Mail workers, who are already planning to strike on August 26 and 31 and September 8 and 9 in a separate row over pay.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said it was a "staggering" result which sends a clear message to bosses about opposition to plans to changes to terms and conditions under modernisation plans.

“We will do everything possible to see if we can make progress but the Royal Mail management has to change its position,” Mr Ward said.

“If they don’t, then we will take strike action.”

The four strikes in the coming weeks will be the first national walkouts of postal staff, including delivery workers and those in sorting offices, since 2013.

A Royal Mail spokesperson accused CWU of having "their heads in the sand and are failing to grasp the seriousness of the situation."

They pointed out Royal Mail is already losing £1m a day and CWU's demands would cost over £1bn a year to implement.

The CWU has rejected a pay rise of 5.5% which would cost Royal Mail £230m a year.

The spokesperson said: "Royal Mail can have a bright future but we can’t achieve that by living in the past. Customers want more parcels, bigger parcels, delivered the next day, including Sundays, and more environmentally friendly options.

Mr Ward said: "Today’s result is another rejection of those at the top of Royal Mail who should consider their positions.

"Postal workers are being pushed to the edge, but there can be no doubt they will fight the planned erosion of their workplace rights with determination.

“This country is growing sick of a business elite who are completely out of touch with ordinary people."