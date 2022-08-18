Play Brightcove video

Deborah James' mum heather reminisces on her last weeks with her daughter

Dame Deborah James’ mother Heather James has said she knows her daughter is looking down on her and giving her the courage to carry on, after she died of bowel cancer at the age of 40.

Mrs James also revealed she is increasingly struggling to cope with the loss of the 'Bowel Babe' cancer campaigner and podcaster, who died on June 28, as time goes on.

"I actually find it harder now since the weeks go on because it’s been longer since I’ve spoken to her," she said, while appearing on ITV's Lorraine to mark the release of Deborah's book How To Live When You Could Be Dead, which was released posthumously on Thursday.

Mrs James described the last two chapters of the book, which Deborah had finished at home in the last few weeks of her life, as "emotional."

“Not the ending she expected when she started the book two years ago - she didn’t know then how long she’d have, but she had two extra years which was amazing," said.

On how the family are coping with the loss of mum-of-two Deborah, Mrs James said: “We knew she’d come home to die, but you still had that bit of hope, ‘Did they get it wrong?"

Deborah died of bowel cancer almost two months ago at the age of 40. Credit: @bowelbabe

She added: “This is out of my comfort zone ... I know she’s with me in spirit and I know she’s looking down and saying, ‘Mum, you can do this.’

"She gave me the confidence while she was here and I’m hoping, with her help, I can still have the confidence and get the word out about cancer and checking your poo and being positive about living a good life when things go wrong.”

Reflecting on her daughter's sunny outlook, Heather said: “She was such a positive person, full of energy, right up to the last breath she took.

"She wanted life and loved life so much and she wanted everyone else to experience the positivity of life - what a great way to lead your life and if we could all just take a little bit of that hope and positivity and mindset - that is hopefully what the book will help you achieve.”

She also revealed Deborah had been "a very hard child to bring up" due to her "very determined" personality.

"So determined, there would be a battle going on, but she always enjoyed her life, lived it to the full, never had enough hours, enough minutes of the day.

"Even as a very young child, ‘Could we not put more than 24 hours in the day? Who chose 24 hours in the day?’”

On Prince William coming to the house for tea in the last few weeks of Deborah’s life, to honour her with a damehood, Heather revealed: “It seems surreal that all this happened in the last seven weeks of her life. She would just sort of say, ‘I want to do this’ and we’d look at her and go, ‘Ok’.

"She was still bossing us at the end! She was so determined to live every last minute.”

William stayed to sip champagne with Deborah after giving her a damehood. Credit: @bowelbabe

“We got told about Prince William coming the night before and my first thought was, ‘Oh no, I need to clean the house. I need to tidy up. I’ve got everybody living in my house now.’

"But then I thought, ‘You know what, let’s just enjoy this aspect of what she’s done. The outpouring from the public over the Bowel Babe fund was amazing.”

Mrs James added she and the rest of Deborah’s family are determined to keep her legacy alive and live every day to the fullest.

