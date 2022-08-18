MP Margaret Ferrier has pleaded guilty to breaching Covid rules by travelling on a train between Scotland and London after being told to self-isolate in September 2020.

In a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, Ferrier admitted that she culpably and recklessly exposed the public to risk of Covid-19 infection.

The 61-year-old visited places including the Houses of Parliament, a church and a bar and also took a taxi journey.

Ferrier, a former SNP MP, who is now an independent representative for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, admitted wilfully exposing people “to the risk of infection, illness and death” by visiting various areas of Glasgow and London after being told to self-isolate in late September 2020.

She had the SNP whip removed in 2020 after the allegations emerged, and has come under pressure to resign from her seat, but remains an MP.

Ferrier had been due to go on trial this week, but pleaded guilty on Thursday.

