Why Japan is urging young adults to drink more alcohol

The Japanese government is encouraging young people to drink more alcohol in an effort to help boost the economy.

Japan's young adults are drinking less alcohol than their parents - and it's causing a slump in tax revenues.

In response to the sobering issue, the National Tax Agency (NTA) has launched the nationwide 'Sake Viva!' campaign and is asking 20 to 39-year-olds to come up with business proposals to help "revitalise" the liquor industry.

The contest - which accepts applicants from anywhere in the world as long as their proposal is submitted in Japanese - is asking people to pitch ideas to promote alcohol drinking and fresh branding.

Organisers say the alcoholic beverage market is shrinking due to demographic changes such as declining birthrates and an ageing population.

Lifestyle adjustments made during the Covid-19 pandemic have also changed young people's drinking habits.

According to the tax agency, the average Japanese adult drank around 100 litres of alcoholic drinks in 1995 - that dropped to about 75 litres in 2020.

Tax on alcoholic products made up 5% of total revenue in 1980 but shrunk to just 1.7% in 2020, according to The Japan Times.

The NTA is now asking applicants to present "new products and designs" and get creative with ways to promote drinking from the comfort of home.

Entrants are urged to come up with plans that will help increase demand among young people for Japanese alcoholic drinks such as sake, awamori, and shochu, along with local beer, whisky and wine.

Organisers are also encouraging applicants to use innovative and tech-savvy sale methods using AI and the Metaverse, along with geographical indications - a sign included on product labels to show where they were made.

Contestants will have until September 9 to submit their proposals and the best will be developed alongside experts, before their final plans are presented in Tokyo in November.