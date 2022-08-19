Consumer confidence sinks to record low as Britain braces for 'darkening days'

Consumer confidence has hit a record low amid “acute concerns” over the soaring cost of living and a bleak economic outlook.

The latest figures come as households face soaring energy bills, inflation hits its highest level in 40 years, and the Bank of England predicts a recession lasting more than a year will begin from autumn.

Consumer confidence is now lower than in three recent major recessions, according to figures released Friday (19 August).

Growth from Knowledge's (GfK) long-running Consumer Confidence Index fell three points in August to minus 44.

That represents its lowest figure since records began in 1974 - even gloomier than consumer moods recorded during the recessions of the 1970s, 1980s, the 1990s and the early-2000s Global Financial Crisis.

All five measures that make up the index fell last month, including confidence in personal finances and the general economy.

Confidence in the general economy looking back over the previous year has decreased for eight months in a row to reach minus 68 - some 26 points lower than last August.

Similarly, confidence in the economy for the year ahead has also seen a consistent sharp decline, over the same period, falling to a new low of minus 60.

The forecast for personal finances during the next 12 months sunk five points on July to minus 31. Compared with this time last year it represents a drop of some 42 points.

Meanwhile, the Major Purchase Index, a measure of confidence in buying big ticket items, fell by four points in August to minus 38, representing a sum of 35 points lower than this time last year.

“These findings point to a sense of capitulation, of financial events moving far beyond the control of ordinary people," GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said.

“With headline after headline revealing record inflation eroding household buying power, the strain on the personal finances of many in the UK is alarming.

“Just making ends meet has become a nightmare and the crisis of confidence will only worsen with the darkening days of autumn and the colder months of winter.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of retail and leisure consumer markets at KPMG, added this winter and autumn will see the "discretionary spending power of even more households" reduced.

She said: “So far this year, retail sales have somewhat defied the very low levels of consumer confidence.

"But a widespread reduction in spending ability will lead to drops in demand and changing buying behaviour, both of which will impact the high street and wider economy.

“The scale of the demand reduction remains unknown, but retailers do know that there will be various trade-down audiences and treat occasions."

What is consumer confidence and why does it matter?

Consumer confidence measures household mood towards the economy and people's own personal financial situations.

Depending on the economic conditions in place, this outlook can be optimistic or pessimistic.

The level of consumer confidence is a key factor, which analysts can use to evaluate the willingness of consumers to spend, borrow and save.

High levels will encourage a greater marginal likelihood to consume, whereas a fall in consumer confidence is often an indicator of an economic downturn.

As an economic measure, it's important to financial experts and traders as it helps to inform them about likely consumer spending habits.

Some governments will also use surveys about consumer confidence to determine their own monetary policies.