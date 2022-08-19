Finland PM Sanna Marin takes drug test after dancing video surfaces

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has said she has taken a drug test, after new footage emerged showing her dancing with a Finnish popstar.

The 36-year-old came under fire this week after a leaked video showed her at a “wild” party in a private home.

Following the release of the footage some politicians in Finland said Ms Marin should be tested for narcotics.

On Friday, Ms Marin held a news conference in Helsinki where she confirmed she had taken a test and expects to receive the results next week.

Ms Marin could be seen dancing and mimicking a song along with five other people in a video posted online on Thursday. Credit: Twitter

She once again denied that she has ever taken drugs, telling reporters she "did nothing illegal".

"Even in my teenage years I have not used any kind of drugs," Ms Marin said.

The prime minister insisted that she is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Ms Marin also hit back at questions as to whether she would have been in an appropriate state, if needed, to make quick governmental decisions.

She said: "I don't remember a single time that there was a sudden situation in the middle of the night to go to the State Council Palace.

"I think my ability to function was really good. There were no known meetings on the days I was partying."

Ms Marin, who in December 2019 became the youngest prime minister in Finland's history, said she spends her free time with friends just like others her age and has previously been photographed at music festivals.

Friday's news conference was held in response to the publication of a second video, where she can be seen dancing closely with a Finnish popstar, Olavi Uusivirta.

Earlier, on Thursday, a separate video was posted online where Ms Marin was recorded dancing and mimicking a song along with five other people.

The developments have drawn criticism from opposition party politicians who have argued both Ms Marin and the media should be focusing on more important domestic problems.

But media outlets within Finland have chosen to widely report the news, citing the use of the video footage as being in the public interest.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know