Growing numbers of people will fall ill this winter if the government does not do more to help with skyrocketing energy bills, NHS bosses have warned.

The NHS confederation said the UK is on the brink of a "humanitarian crisis" as households look ahead to a grim winter.

The health experts warned people will be forced to choose between heating and eating this winter unless they are given more help to pay bills, as pressure grows on the government to boost its planned £400 energy discount.

The warning comes after experts predicted the energy price cap will hit nearly £3,600 per year from October – before rising again in the new year.

Health bosses have warned people will have to choose between skipping meals or heating their homes this winter as energy bills soar. Credit: PA

In the confederation's letter to government ministers, chief executive Matthew Taylor said: “The country is facing a humanitarian crisis.

“Many people could face the awful choice between skipping meals to heat their homes and having to live in cold, damp and very unpleasant conditions.

“This in turn could lead to outbreaks of illness and sickness around the country and widen health inequalities, worsen children’s life chances and leave an indelible scar on local communities.”

Mr Taylors said these outbreaks of illness will strike “just as the NHS is likely to experience the most difficult winter on record."

“Health leaders are clear that, unless urgent action is taken by the government, this will cause a public health emergency," he added.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, is set to announce the new price cap, which will come into effect from October, next Friday.

The government's £400 energy discount for all homes is due to begin in October, with amounts deducted from bills in six instalments, or credited via vouchers for households for prepayment meters.

Labour has proposed freezing the energy bills cap at its current level of £1,971 for the average household, with many of the biggest energy suppliers backing a similar idea.

But the government has made it clear it will not do anything substantial until a new prime minister is in office on September 5.

On Thursday, the trade body for energy companies called for more support on top of the £400 promised to households earlier this year.

“Time is running very short ahead of October and we know many customers are already struggling after the last price rise – so the predicted increases will simply be unaffordable for millions of households,” Dhara Vyas, Energy UK’s director of advocacy, said.

“Given the urgency, our industry believes the most practical way to help customers ahead of Christmas will be to increase the amount of support made through the existing bills support scheme.”