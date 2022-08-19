'Sportwashing' accusations levelled at Saudi Arabia ahead of Usyk v Joshua 2

Saudi Arabia has been accused of using the prestige of staging major sporting events to divert attention from their human rights record - or, "sportwashing" as it's known.

And as Anthony Joshua prepares to take on Oleksandr Usyk for a second time this weekend, Amnesty International has called it a "crude" attempt to gloss over human rights abuses.

It is the latest in a long line of sporting events being hosted by the oil-rich nation, something critics believe is all in the name of bolstering its reputation.

Most recently, the country handed out a 34-year prison sentence to a Leeds University student for her activity on Twitter.

Mother-of-two Salma al-Shehab was brought before a specialised criminal court in Saudi Arabia for having used her Twitter profile to follow, write about and support Saudi women's rights activists.

The nation's attempts to legitimise moves such as this on a global stage have come in the form of extensive investment into sport.

Progress however has been made, as the undercard for the Usyk v Joshua fight will be fought between Ramla Ali and Crystal Garcia Nova.

Their bout will be the first time that women have been able to compete in a professional boxing match in Saudi Arabia.

In transforming itself into a global hub for events, the country has sewn itself into Formula One, WWE, boxing and the Premier League after acquiring Newcastle United.

The purchase of Newcastle United is one of the kingdom's most significant investments and offered an influential position within English football as well as another international platform to bolster public relations.

Amy Lewis explains why 'sportwashing' accusations have been levelled at Saudi Arabia ahead of Usyk v Joshua 2

Amnesty International representative Felix Jakens said: "There is no question that Anthony Joshua returning to fight in Saudi Arabia is another attempt by authorities in Riyadh to re-brand their image through the process of 'sportwashing'.

"The enormous expenditure they are making on top-tier sport is just a really crude attempt to switch the focus away from Saudi's terrible human rights record."

Investment into sport also serves as part of a plan for Saudi Arabia to diversify and reduce its reliance on oil.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will make their ring walks after 10pm on Saturday as they look to close out their second bout in the ring together.