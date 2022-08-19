Apple has discovered serious security vulnerabilities affecting some iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of the devices.

The tech giant said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited”.

Users have been advised to update devices that may have been affected.

They include: the iPhones 6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the fifth generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.

It also affects some iPod models.

The Apple’s products' vulnerability could allow a hacker could get “full admin access” to the device, experts have warned.

That would allow intruders to impersonate the device’s owner and subsequently run any software in their name, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.

Apple did not give specifics on how many users were affected by the vulnerability, or a full list of affected devices and models. In all cases, it cited an anonymous researcher.

Those who should be particularly aware about updating their software are “people who are in the public eye” such as activists or journalists who might be the targets of sophisticated nation-state spying, Tobac said.

Commercial spyware companies, such as Israel’s NSO Group, are known for identifying and taking advantage of such flaws, exploiting them in malware that surreptitiously infects targets’ smartphones, siphons their contents and surveils the targets in real time.

NSO Group has been blacklisted by the US Commerce Department.

Its spyware is known to have been used in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America against journalists, dissidents and human rights activists.

