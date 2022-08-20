At least 10 killed in Somalian capital as gunmen storm hotel

Play Brightcove video

Ambulances leaving the scene of the attack

At least 10 people have been killed in an attack by Islamic militants who stormed a hotel in Somalia's capital, police and eyewitnesses said.

Several others have been hurt and security forces rescued many others, including children, from the scene of the attack on Friday night at Mogadishu's Hayat Hotel, they said.

The attack started with explosions outside the hotel before gunmen entered the building.

Gunfire could still be heard early on Saturday as security forces tried to contain the last gunmen, who are thought to be holed up in the hotel.

It is unclear how many militants remained on the hotel’s top floor.

The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest of its frequent attempts to strike places that are often visited by government officials.

There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims.