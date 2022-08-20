British toddler killed by car while on Irish holiday

A British toddler was killed by a car while on holiday in the Republic of Ireland.

It is understood that the boy, who was under the age of two, had been staying at a property in Co Roscommon with his parents.

A local said the family were visiting the area in Ballinagare, where they have connections.

Irish police said the boy was hit by a Jeep near Ballinagare shortly after 9am on Friday.

The infant received treatment at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.

The boy was killed close to the house where he and his family had been staying.

University Hospital Galway. Credit: PA

Fianna Fail Councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice told PA: “Members of the local community are shocked and saddened at death of toddler.

“Our sympathies are with the family on this sad occasion. I want to send the family our condolences and to let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Tom Crosby, an independent councillor and chairperson of Roscommon County Council, said the local community has been left devastated by the “horrific accident”.

“It has been a horror,” he said.

“As cathaoirleach [chairperson] of the council, I want to send my sincere sympathies to the boy’s family and friends and all the neighbours. It is such a tragedy.

“The incident was so unfortunate in the way that it happened. It is a close-knit community and the area is in total shock."

