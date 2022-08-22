Ukrainian mosaics destroyed in war to be recreated for London exhibition

Ukrainian mosaics that were destroyed in the country's war against Russia are to be recreated at an exhibition in London, to provide a "memory" of its rich cultural heritage.

The audio-visual instalment called Discover Ukraine: Bits Destroyed, from the British Council and the Ukrainian Institute, will showcase 56 “monumental” mosaics created by Ukrainian artists between the 1960s and 1980s.

The exhibition is part of the Greenwich+Docklands International Festival and is free to attend from August 26 to 29.

Many of the mosaics that will be on show are under threat or have already been destroyed by Russian shelling.

The “brightly coloured, hyper-intricate” mosaics have been recreated for the exhibition.

Sounds which emulate the fighting will accompany the artwork to represent the country’s losses.

Boryviter by Alla Horska, before and after shelling. Credit: Kestrel

Some of the mosaics which will be brought to life are the Tree Of Life and the Boryviter (Kestrel) by Alla Horska, which were created in Mariupol in 1967 and destroyed by Russian shelling on July 22 this year.

Tetyana Filevska, the creative director of the Ukrainian Institute, said the project was “a way to keep at least a memory of” Ukraine’s rich heritage.

“Ukrainian culture is one of the targets in the Russian war against Ukraine. Since February 24, we have lost hundreds of cultural objects around the whole country,” she said.

“Art project Discover Ukraine: Bits Destroyed is animating images of the Ukrainian mosaics that were created in the middle of the 20th century.

“This part of our heritage is difficult to preserve during the devastating war. A significant part of mosaics will not survive."

“This project allows us to learn about Ukraine’s art that is being demolished by Russian bombs every day. It is a way to keep at least a memory of it as part of Ukraine’s rich heritage that the world has just started to discover.”

Yevgen Nikiforov, the curator of the exhibition, added that “through the display of these works in London, we will inscribe this layer of Ukrainian culture, still not sufficiently studied, in the history of world art."

