Who is going on strike this month and for how long?

A series of strikes or ballots for industrial action are being announced as workers across the country seek pay rises in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Barristers have voted to go on an all-out strike in England and Wales as part of a row with the government over jobs and pay.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been walking out on alternate weeks but voted on Sunday for an indefinite, uninterrupted strike that will start on September 5.

Hours before the result was announced on Monday morning, vice chairwoman of the CBA Kirsty Brimelow QC said another barristers’ strike would be a “last-resort action” over a demand for less money than it costs the government for the courts to sit empty.

Friday is set to be the last working day for barristers before they walk out on August 30.

Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe. Credit: PA

It comes as an eight-day strike at the UK’s biggest container port by members of Unite at Felixstowe, Suffolk, in a dispute over pay entered its second day.

Unite national officer Robert Morton says “the supply chain will be severely disrupted” by the strike at the UK’s biggest container port.

As unions prepare for a "summer of solidarity" amid worsening industrial relations, here are some of the upcoming strikes and disputes stretching into Autumn:

August 18 - August 30: Strike by Unite and GMB members of pay, affecting waste, recycling and street cleaning in Edinburgh.

August 21: Unite members at the Port of Felixstowe start an eight-day strike over pay.

August 26 - August 31: Royal Mail employees in the communication workers union are striking over pay.

Commuters waiting for the bus while rail strikes were on. Credit: PA

September 5: Barristers in England and Wales begin an indefinite strike after voting to escalate their bi-weekly walkouts.

September 8 and 9: Royal Mail workers in the Communication Workers Union to strike again over pay.

September 11: A strike ballot of Unite’s NHS members in England closes.

September 15: A strike ballot of Royal College of Nursing members opens.

September 16: A strike ballot of Unite’s NHS members in Wales closes.

September 26: A national strike ballot opens for Public and Commercial Services union members over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Who else is balloting for strike action?

The National Education Union says it will ballot members this autumn over “the attacks on teacher pay”, adding that “teachers won’t accept the biggest real-terms pay cut in living memory”.

NHS workers in Scotland have also voted in favour of striking. Industrial action would come from four of Scotland's unions.

With ballots opening on September 15, nurses will also have to decide if they want to engage in strike action.

Nearly 1,500 bus drivers employed by Arriva are balloting for strikes until August 26.