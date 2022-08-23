Play Brightcove video

Residents in Dovecot told Ellie Pitt that children will be "terrified" to go out on the streets after the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The local community where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was murdered, after a gunman forced entry into her Liverpool home, has been left shocked and devastated after her death.

Merseyside Police said the child died a short while after she was admitted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital on Monday night.

The killing came 15 years to the day after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead in Croxteth.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told ITV News the incident had been "devastating" for "all of our communities and all of our staff".

"It really resonates with us. But it's incidents like this, it's incidents like the two other murders that have taken place in the past week, that absolutely make us come to work and do our best for our communities. Dedicated, resilient, passionate officers," she said.

Ms Kennedy insisted that despite three deaths from gun crime on the streets of Merseyside in the past week, the police "absolutely have not lost control".

She added: "There's hundreds of dedicated officers who are working through each of these investigations.

"Working closely with our communities and closely with our partners to make sure we can bring these cowardly criminals who've committed the most abhorrent crimes on the streets of Merseyside.

"They will not be tolerated. We will leave no stone unturned until they are behind bars."

Merseyside Police have deployed "hundreds of dedicated resources" to help reassure residents in Liverpool they are doing everything to "keep them safe".

Play Brightcove video

Alan Walsh, a youth worker within Liverpool, said he thought the area had "moved on" from gun crime, but the events of the past week have now changed how he feels.

"We can't sugar-coat it, there will be more weapons on the streets now than ever before," he said.

"At the moment the city is mourning because it's lost another one of its young people."

"Most of the people around here are kids, little kids," said one local man. "They play in the road. They wash the cars and now they're going to be terrified."

Another added: "Very bad, very sad. I think it will make me think twice living in this area."

On Tuesday a heartbreaking note was left at the scene where the schoolgirl was fatally shot. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

On Tuesday a heartbreaking note was left at the scene where the schoolgirl was fatally shot. It warned people to be "careful" as "wanted people [are] on the loose [and] they have guns".

Meanwhile, others have chosen to leave flowers and tributes. One note read: "Words can not describe how this tragedy has turned this city upside down.

"Our thoughts + prayers are with Olivia's family at this sad time."

Flowers and tributes have been left at the scene where Olivia Pratt-Korbel was murdered. Credit: PA

Rebecca Wilkinson is the headteacher of St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School in Huyton - the school Olivia attended.

She said the school was in "shock and disbelief at such tragic news".

"Olivia was a much loved member of our school. She had a beautiful smile, a lovely sense of humour, and a bubbly personality," she added.

"She was kind-hearted and would go out of her way to help others. She loved to perform and recently participated in the school production of The Wizard of Oz.

"Olivia will be missed greatly by staff and children at our school. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this extremely sad time."

Two others - including Olivia's mum Cheryl - are in hospital with gunshot wounds.

The gunman is believed to have chased a man into the child's home on Kingsheath Avenue, in Dovecot, and opened fire.

A murder investigation has been launched and a huge police presence remains at the scene. Nobody has been arrested and police are searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1083 of 22 August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...