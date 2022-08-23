Dramatic moment superyacht slips beneath waves and sinks off coast of Italy

Play Brightcove video

The expensive-looking mega yacht disappeared beneath the waves

This is the moment a massive and expensive superyacht sank off the Italian coast over the weekend.

The Italian Coast Guard had to be called to coordinate the rescue of passengers and crew members from the 40-metre (131-foot) luxury vessel after it began sinking in the Ionian Sea.

The horrifying footage shows how the boat slipped beneath the waves.

Four passengers and five crew members had to be rescued from the sinking vessel. Credit: Guardia Costiera

It came into difficultly around 15km (nine miles) off the coast of Catanzaro, on its way from Gallipoli to Milazzo.

All four passengers and five crew members were safely rescued, but worsening weather conditions made it impossible to tow the ship to the port, the Coast Guard said.

It remains unclear why the ship sank, and the Coast Guard said an investigation was underway.

