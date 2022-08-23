Russia's invasion of Ukraine put a swift end to football in the country, but six-months on the season is ready to kick-off amid continued Russian attacks.

The Olympic Stadium has staged some of past decades' biggest European football games - though none as poignant as the opening-day meeting of Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv.

Two teams from eastern cities that have been torn apart by fighting.

No fans will be allowed in the 65,000 capacity downtown stadium for the 1pm local time kick-off and the players must be rushed to bomb shelters if air-raid sirens sound.

But the game marks a small step towards normality for the country since Russia invaded back in February.

“We have rules in case of an alarm and we should go to be underground,” Shakhtar captain Taras Stepanenko said. “But I think the teams, the players will be proud of this event.

“We are ready, we are strong and I think we will show to all the world Ukrainian life and will to win.”

A girl plays football in a refugee camp outside Mariupol. Credit: AP

The Ukrainian Premier League returns with the blessing of the nation’s leaders and in a week heavy with meaning.

Tuesday is Ukraine’s national flag day and Wednesday - August 24 - is the celebration of independence from control by Moscow the former Soviet Union republic declared in 1991.

“I spoke with our president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, about how important football is to distract,” Ukraine soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko told the AP in June about the commitment to restart. “We spoke about how it would be possible that football could help us to think about the future.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks in front of honour guards as he arrives for State Flag Day celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP

No competitive football has been played in Ukraine since mid-December when the league paused for a scheduled midwinter break.

Games were due to resume on February 25, until the Russian military invasion started one day earlier. The 16-team league restarts without Desna Chernihiv and Mariupol, teams from cities that have suffered brutal destruction.

All games will be played in and around Kyiv and further west and will be shown domestically, abroad and on YouTube in a deal with broadcaster Setanta agreed last week.

The total value of £13.77 million over three years is less than some elite English Premier League players will earn this season.

Ukrainian clubs fulfilling their games in UEFA's European competitions in recent weeks played in neighbouring Poland and Slovakia, or Sweden, to ensure the safety of opponents like Benfica and Fenerbahçe.

Shakhtar, which was top of the domestic standings when last season was formally abandoned, will host opponents at Legia Warsaw’s stadium when the Champions League group stage starts September 6. The groups are drawn on Thursday.

Just ten months ago, Stepanenko and Shakhtar faced eventual title winner Real Madrid in a Champions League game at the Olympic Stadium - the same field where the storied Spanish team won the final in 2018.

Last season, Shakhtar could field the core of Brazilian players it became famous for, funded by billionaire businessman Rinat Akhmetov who also owns the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

Those star players have now left Ukraine and Shakhtar will rely more on young, homegrown talent, just like its traditional rival Dynamo Kyiv, which starts Sunday against Dnipro-1.

“Of course, it’s a new team,” Stepanenko acknowledged, adding: “We feel confident because we play for our country and for our people.”