ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand reports on gun crime in Liverpool and the impact it is having on the community

The tragic murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool has shocked the nation but it has shined a light on shootings in one of the UK's largest cities.

One former police officer told ITV News he believed criminals in Liverpool were getting more "reckless" after three shootings in the same area happened just six weeks apart.

On Tuesday nine-year-old Pratt-Korbel was killed in her home after a 35-year-old man tried to flee from a gunman targeting him.

Joseph Nee ran into Pratt-Korbel's home while the shooter shot through the door, hitting her and her mother's hand.On July 13 another shooting was reported, but no one was injured and on August 8 there was a shooting near a children's playground.

Both were within walking distance of Pratt-Korbel's home.

John Williams said he believed criminals in Liverpool were getting more reckless. Credit: ITV News

On August 16 22-year-old Sam Rimmer was shot and killed in another area of the city.

Less than a week later on August 21 28-year-old Ashley Dale was shot in her own home.

John Williams, who spent 30 years investigating Liverpool's gangs, told ITV News he believes criminals are getting more careless.

He said young criminals in Liverpool had been influenced by US gangster movies where shooters aim their weapons horizontally, making them much less accurate and sending bullets everywhere.

He said: "It can be something as trivial as disrespecting a rival gang, it can be postcodes, a street, a difference, it just needs the smallest infraction.

"Youngsters are being enticed because of the lifestyle and it's almost like they are more reckless with the firearms."

