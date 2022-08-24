The bin collector strike in Edinburgh that has led to harsh criticism of the Scottish government is set to spread to other local councils across the country.

Cleansing staff in Edinburgh have been out on strike since August 18, with the action timed to coincide with the summer festivals.The strike has been effective and numerous politicians, celebrities and tourists visiting the city for the Fringe festival have criticised the state of the capital.

Earlier this week the Scottish Conservatives said the SNP government must intervene in the dispute to "prevent international embarrassment for Edinburgh and Scotland."

The government has offered a 5% pay rise for the workers, but unions say this is not enough.

The action has now escalated, with waste workers in 13 other local authorities, including Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen, joining the protest while schools in some areas could be forced to close next month if staff there join the walkout.

Wendy Dunsmore, of Unite, said Scottish ministers needed to match the £1,925 pay rise being given to local government workers in the rest of the UK.

The 5% on offer will see workers in Scotland receive an average of £900 a year more she said, as she insisted the unions were “here for the long haul”.

Ms Dunsmore said: “Our members are being offered on average of £900. That’s less than half of what is being offered elsewhere.

“Now a Tory Government is offering our workers down south nearly £2,000, I don’t think it’s a bad ask for the Scottish Government to at least match that.”

As well as the action by waste workers, the strike is set to spread to school and nursery staff in nine council areas next month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Unions Unison and the GMB have said their members will walk out between September 6 and 8, a move that will see schools, early years centres and nurseries disrupted in Aberdeenshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, Orkney, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire and Stirling.

Speaking about the protest, Ms Dunsmore told BBC Radio Scotland: “Our first wave was in Edinburgh, the second wave is waste across Scotland, our third wave is going to be schools.

The strikes have coincided with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Credit: PA

“And it may not stop at schools, we’re in here for the long haul.”

She added: “Our members are demanding a better pay rise, and who knows where we are going to go next?

“We’re looking for a winter of discontent, even though we’re just approaching autumn.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already made clear the Scottish Government does not have a “bottomless pit of money” to resolve the dispute.